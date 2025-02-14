Söder: “This is not a classic assassin situation”

Authorities correct information about suspects

Many rumors and false information about the suspect were still circulating on Thursday. At midday, around two hours after the rampage, Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann and Prime Minister Markus Söder (both CSU) stood in front of the assembled crowd of media representatives and explained that the perpetrator was known to the police and "that he cannot be deported at the moment". He had become conspicuous through shoplifting and drug offenses.