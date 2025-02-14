Who is Farhad N.?
Söder: “This is not a classic assassin situation”
Munich is in shock - and is looking for answers as to why a man drove a car into the demonstration march on Thursday. At least 30 people were injured, some of them seriously. False information about Farhad N. spread quickly and the authorities had to correct themselves. There are no concrete indications of an extremist background so far, but controversial social media postings could point to a radical mindset.
The 24-year-old Afghan suspect was arrested shortly after the crime, with eyewitnesses filming the scene as the police pinned him to the ground. He is to be brought before an investigating judge on Friday. The police hope to find answers to many unanswered questions. Because it remains unclear what drove the man to crash a Mini Cooper into a demonstration train near Munich Central Station.
Authorities correct information about suspects
Many rumors and false information about the suspect were still circulating on Thursday. At midday, around two hours after the rampage, Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann and Prime Minister Markus Söder (both CSU) stood in front of the assembled crowd of media representatives and explained that the perpetrator was known to the police and "that he cannot be deported at the moment". He had become conspicuous through shoplifting and drug offenses.
This was also the reason why Fahrad N. "was allowed to remain in our country". The statement implied that the 24-year-old should have left the country long ago and was therefore "obliged to leave".
Farhad N. was not required to leave the country, motive unclear
On Thursday evening, Söder clarified that the man was not obliged to leave the country and had a valid residence permit despite the rejected asylum application. Although the rejection was confirmed by the court in 2020, Farhad N. was allowed to stay in Germany because he had attended school and completed an apprenticeship in Munich.
The suspect had previously been rather inconspicuous. He was not required to leave the country. And previous extremist backgrounds are not easily recognizable at first glance.
Bayerns Ministerpräsident Markus Söder (CSU)
The fact that the 24-year-old was "known to the police" was also placed in the wrong context by Herrmann. The man was known from previous investigations - but as a witness "from his previous work as a store detective". Söder said in the ZDF interview on Thursday evening that minor proceedings against Farhad N. had been dropped. He has no criminal record.
The question of the motive is still completely open: although Söder quickly spoke of an "attack", the investigators do not yet know whether this was also based on an Islamist or extremist background. "Previous extremist backgrounds are certainly not so easily recognizable at first glance," said Söder. The man was not previously known to the constitution protection authorities as an extremist from security circles.
Bodybuilding competitions and Islamic intercessions
The suspect's social media profile is now also being examined in detail. In particular, profiles on Instagram and Tiktok, which police and the Office for the Protection of the Constitution assume are most likely his. According to research by the "Süddeutsche Zeitung" newspaper, nothing in his profiles - which can no longer be accessed - should indicate an extremist attitude at first glance.
According to Spiegel's research, Farhad N. is a Muslim. He professed his faith in his profile, posted greetings after Friday prayers and gave a kind of "digital" sermon a few days before the crime.
Not all of the religious content he shared was harmless: N. disseminated videos of a Salafist preacher from North Rhine-Westphalia with hundreds of thousands of followers. A few days before the rampage, he posted a picture of himself with two young men and wrote Islamic prayers. One later entry stood out in particular: "Delete all those who are bad for Islam."
Apparently, he took part in bodybuilding competitions and had a penchant for fancy clothes and expensive jewelry. The last picture shows the alleged owner of the profile wearing a jacket and sneakers that resemble his clothes when he was arrested. It also shows a photo of him posing by a cream-colored Mini Cooper - a car like the one used in the crime.
Munich security conference begins
So far, only the crime itself can be reconstructed with certainty: At around 10.30 a.m., a man drove behind the demonstration, overtook a police car, accelerated and steered into the demonstration procession, which also included parents with small children. The police shot in his direction and arrested him.
The demonstration was part of the warning strikes in the public sector and was organized by Verdi. Around 1500 people were on their way to the final rally at Königsplatz when the car plowed into the crowd. Despite the incident, the union did not cancel its events planned for today in Bavaria. In the evening, flowers were laid at the scene and candles were lit. Special forces secured evidence into the night and the State Criminal Police Office was deployed.
The security conference begins today in Munich - not far from the scene of the crime. It is unclear whether the incident will have any impact on the meeting of more than 60 heads of state and government.
