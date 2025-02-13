Burgenländer have their say
Search for a government: “Compromises are needed”
Following the renewed failure of coalition negotiations in the federal government, many Burgenlanders are appealing to politicians to see reason. New elections are viewed with skepticism in the southernmost federal state.
While the search for a viable government is still not over 138 days after the national elections in September and is once again going into extra time, the collapse of the coalition negotiations between the FPÖ and ÖVP remains the number one topic of conversation among the Burgenland population.
Political opinions on the turbulent domestic political times are varied. However, there is unanimous agreement that "it is actually inconceivable that no meaningful cooperation for the good of our country has been found after such a long time," says Peter Weber from Grodnau, for example.
Very few people wanted to hear about the possibility of new elections; much more in demand is the desire for political responsibility and a willingness to compromise. "And only then should the word new elections be uttered," says Markus Dirnbeck from Rotenturm.
AK Burgenland President Gerhard Michalitsch is also calling on all political forces to pull themselves together in the current situation. According to Michalitsch, the end of the negotiations between blue and turquoise is good for employees and their families.
Many challenges need to be overcome quickly
The focus is now on overcoming the current challenges, as we hear again and again in our discussions with the Burgenland government. "We now need a federal government that ensures social justice, economic recovery and climate protection," the AK President is convinced, echoing the sentiments of the population.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
