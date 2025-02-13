Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Burgenländer have their say

Search for a government: “Compromises are needed”

Nachrichten
13.02.2025 19:00

Following the renewed failure of coalition negotiations in the federal government, many Burgenlanders are appealing to politicians to see reason. New elections are viewed with skepticism in the southernmost federal state. 

0 Kommentare

While the search for a viable government is still not over 138 days after the national elections in September and is once again going into extra time, the collapse of the coalition negotiations between the FPÖ and ÖVP remains the number one topic of conversation among the Burgenland population.

Markus Dirnbeck, Rotenturm: "It remains to be hoped that a reasonable solution will finally be found so that Austria's good reputation can be guaranteed worldwide in the future. And only then should we start talking about new elections." (Bild: Weber Franz)
Markus Dirnbeck, Rotenturm: "It remains to be hoped that a reasonable solution will finally be found so that Austria's good reputation can be guaranteed worldwide in the future. And only then should we start talking about new elections."
(Bild: Weber Franz)
Peter Weber, Grodnau: "In this day and age, it is actually inconceivable that no meaningful cooperation for the good of our country has been found after such a long time. Although the expert government would also be a solution, I hope that those involved have now recognized the seriousness of the situation and are acting accordingly." (Bild: Weber Franz)
Peter Weber, Grodnau: "In this day and age, it is actually inconceivable that no meaningful cooperation for the good of our country has been found after such a long time. Although the expert government would also be a solution, I hope that those involved have now recognized the seriousness of the situation and are acting accordingly."
(Bild: Weber Franz)
Waltraud Holzinger, Großhöflein: "Perhaps the first composition with ÖVP, SPÖ and NEOS should try again. We have already made some progress in the negotiations. Nobody in the ÖVP and FPÖ wanted to give in." (Bild: Reinhard Judt)
Waltraud Holzinger, Großhöflein: "Perhaps the first composition with ÖVP, SPÖ and NEOS should try again. We have already made some progress in the negotiations. Nobody in the ÖVP and FPÖ wanted to give in."
(Bild: Reinhard Judt)

Political opinions on the turbulent domestic political times are varied. However, there is unanimous agreement that "it is actually inconceivable that no meaningful cooperation for the good of our country has been found after such a long time," says Peter Weber from Grodnau, for example.

Hannelore-Ursula Horak, Gols: "More responsibility from the party leaders would be good. Especially because the parties standing for election were only approved by a maximum of 28% of voters." (Bild: Charlotte Titz)
Hannelore-Ursula Horak, Gols: "More responsibility from the party leaders would be good. Especially because the parties standing for election were only approved by a maximum of 28% of voters."
(Bild: Charlotte Titz)
Irene Ganster, Oberwart: "We have seen that politicians don't want to work for us, but only for themselves. We now need a willingness to compromise, including from the ÖVP." (Bild: Carina Fenz)
Irene Ganster, Oberwart: "We have seen that politicians don't want to work for us, but only for themselves. We now need a willingness to compromise, including from the ÖVP."
(Bild: Carina Fenz)
Dieter Schmidt, Deutschkreutz-Eisenstadt: "The future government should first and foremost work for Austria and simply subordinate party-political thinking and set priorities. The reason for the failure was that no compromises were made" (Bild: Reinhard Judt)
Dieter Schmidt, Deutschkreutz-Eisenstadt: "The future government should first and foremost work for Austria and simply subordinate party-political thinking and set priorities. The reason for the failure was that no compromises were made"
(Bild: Reinhard Judt)

Very few people wanted to hear about the possibility of new elections; much more in demand is the desire for political responsibility and a willingness to compromise. "And only then should the word new elections be uttered," says Markus Dirnbeck from Rotenturm.

AK President Michalitsch: "All parties are now called upon to take responsibility." (Bild: AK Burgenland)
AK President Michalitsch: "All parties are now called upon to take responsibility."
(Bild: AK Burgenland)

AK Burgenland President Gerhard Michalitsch is also calling on all political forces to pull themselves together in the current situation. According to Michalitsch, the end of the negotiations between blue and turquoise is good for employees and their families.

Many challenges need to be overcome quickly
The focus is now on overcoming the current challenges, as we hear again and again in our discussions with the Burgenland government. "We now need a federal government that ensures social justice, economic recovery and climate protection," the AK President is convinced, echoing the sentiments of the population. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Carina Fenz
Carina Fenz
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf