Marcel Meinl makes former world champion Gualtieri fit

"Special challenge"

Nader protégé Meinl now wants to play his part in ensuring that it is Pavlov who will leave the ring as the loser this time. "It was a great experience for me. I've been here once before for a sparring session, but Vincenzo wasn't world champion then. Training with an IBF champion now was a special challenge that I really enjoyed. I'm looking forward to the next invitation," said Meinl about the intensive weeks of training with the renowned Agron boxing stable.