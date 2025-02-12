Why gas prices are rising so sharply now

The price of natural gas recently rose to its highest level for around two years. However, distortions on the gas market are also to be expected in the coming months. Although demand is lower in the summer months, higher prices are currently being demanded on the European gas markets for these months than for next winter. This is due to the regulations for gas storage facilities. The lower temperatures are currently leading to higher gas consumption and gas reserves are falling - in Austria to around 58 percent of storage capacity at present. In the warmer months, however, the gas storage facilities must be refilled, Urbantschitsch explained the current price development.