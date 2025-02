Mystery of spooky “ghost lantern” solved

According to legend, the so-called "Summerville Light", which is sometimes seen hovering over the train tracks in a remote area of the town, is a lantern carried by a ghost whose husband lost his head in a train accident. When she was alive, the woman would have met her husband by the tracks every evening to walk back to their house together by the light of the lantern. Unable to come to terms with his death, she continued her ritual of waiting by the train tracks, it is said.