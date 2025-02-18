Electromobility
Humming instead of humming: Bus fleet for the transport revolution
Silence is the first thing you notice: if you stand on the Oberger Group's premises in Bromberg in the district of Wiener Neustadt, you won't hear the hum of engines or the rattle of diesel engines. Instead, there is the hum of electric buses gliding silently over the asphalt.
What is happening here is nothing less than a small transport revolution - initiated by a family business with a big vision. Christian Oberger, head of the company group, was an early adopter of electromobility. Today, a significant proportion of his bus fleet runs on electricity, charged by the company's own photovoltaic system. "We've closed the cycle," he says as he leads us around the company premises. "We generate our own electricity, store it and use it for our buses. This not only keeps costs under control, but also keeps the added value in the region."
Company on its own electricity track
With 80 buses and 125 employees, Oberger is a major employer in the Bucklige Welt region. But the real coup lies in the infrastructure: the electricity for the e-buses comes from the company's own photovoltaic system with large storage units. This makes the company self-sufficient in terms of energy - a rarity in the industry. Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner did not miss the opportunity to see the transformation for herself. "Oberger has demonstrated great innovative strength and is constantly evolving," she emphasized. "By investing in green mobility, this company shows how regional value creation and sustainability can go hand in hand."
From the Bucklige Welt to Mödling
Oberger's buses not only travel through the region, but also through towns such as Mödling, Brunn am Gebirge and Wiener Neudorf. The electrification of lines 207, 269 and 270 is another milestone on the road to climate-friendly mobility. "There are many discussions about the future of mobility," says Christian Oberger. "But one thing is clear: those who generate and use electricity locally have a decisive advantage. We don't send our money to Russia or the Far East - it stays here."
The figures speak for themselves. While many companies are still hesitating, the Oberger Group has long since created facts. In Bydgoszcz, people are no longer talking about electromobility - they are living it.
