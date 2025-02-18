Humming instead of humming: Bus fleet for the transport revolution

What is happening here is nothing less than a small transport revolution - initiated by a family business with a big vision. Christian Oberger, head of the company group, was an early adopter of electromobility. Today, a significant proportion of his bus fleet runs on electricity, charged by the company's own photovoltaic system. "We've closed the cycle," he says as he leads us around the company premises. "We generate our own electricity, store it and use it for our buses. This not only keeps costs under control, but also keeps the added value in the region."