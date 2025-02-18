Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Electromobility

Humming instead of humming: Bus fleet for the transport revolution

Nachrichten
18.02.2025 05:50

Silence is the first thing you notice: if you stand on the Oberger Group's premises in Bromberg in the district of Wiener Neustadt, you won't hear the hum of engines or the rattle of diesel engines. Instead, there is the hum of electric buses gliding silently over the asphalt.

0 Kommentare

What is happening here is nothing less than a small transport revolution - initiated by a family business with a big vision. Christian Oberger, head of the company group, was an early adopter of electromobility. Today, a significant proportion of his bus fleet runs on electricity, charged by the company's own photovoltaic system. "We've closed the cycle," he says as he leads us around the company premises. "We generate our own electricity, store it and use it for our buses. This not only keeps costs under control, but also keeps the added value in the region."

Company on its own electricity track
With 80 buses and 125 employees, Oberger is a major employer in the Bucklige Welt region. But the real coup lies in the infrastructure: the electricity for the e-buses comes from the company's own photovoltaic system with large storage units. This makes the company self-sufficient in terms of energy - a rarity in the industry. Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner did not miss the opportunity to see the transformation for herself. "Oberger has demonstrated great innovative strength and is constantly evolving," she emphasized. "By investing in green mobility, this company shows how regional value creation and sustainability can go hand in hand."

Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner in conversation with electromobility pioneer Christian Oberger. (Bild: NLK Pfeiffer)
Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner in conversation with electromobility pioneer Christian Oberger.
(Bild: NLK Pfeiffer)

From the Bucklige Welt to Mödling
Oberger's buses not only travel through the region, but also through towns such as Mödling, Brunn am Gebirge and Wiener Neudorf. The electrification of lines 207, 269 and 270 is another milestone on the road to climate-friendly mobility. "There are many discussions about the future of mobility," says Christian Oberger. "But one thing is clear: those who generate and use electricity locally have a decisive advantage. We don't send our money to Russia or the Far East - it stays here."

The figures speak for themselves. While many companies are still hesitating, the Oberger Group has long since created facts. In Bydgoszcz, people are no longer talking about electromobility - they are living it.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Mark Perry
Mark Perry
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf