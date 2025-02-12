Combined without Greiderer
Olympic hero: “I’ve lost nothing at the World Championships”
Combined skier Lukas Greiderer has been a reliable mainstay at major events for years. However, head coach Christoph Bieler has now not nominated the Tyrolean veteran for the six-man ÖSV men's team for the Nordic World Ski Championships in Trondheim (February 26 to March 9).
World champion in the team sprint with Johannes Lamparter in Oberstdorf 2021, Olympic bronze in Beijing 2022, World Championship bronze with the team in Planica 2023 - combined skier Lukas Greiderer has been delivering great performances at major events for years.
Health problems
Now the 31-year-old is missing from the six-man ÖSV squad for the Nordic World Ski Championships in Trondheim (February 26 to March 9). A sixth place last time out at the World Cup in Otepää was not enough to get on the train to Norway after all. "Lukas has had health problems since the turn of the year and never really got into shape," said head coach Christoph Bieler, explaining why Greiderer was not included.
However, the Tyrolean Olympic hero does not feel left out: "We talked it all out in Estonia. In my current form, I've lost nothing at the World Championships. It's better that a youngster like Fabio Obermeyr gets a taste of World Championships air."
Greiderer has been struggling with health problems since the turn of the year, even with the use of antibiotics he couldn't get rid of the bacterial infection and had to take a break from training: "I'm in a really bad mood when it comes to running. I realize that there's something inside me."
Things have been going really well for me on the hill since January. If I had my normal running form, I'd be right up there.
Lukas Greiderer
Only his current jumping form makes the cancellation of the World Championships bitter for the veteran: "Things have been going really well for me on the hill since January. If I had my normal running form, I'd be right there."
Greiderer now wants to use the one-month competition break to get completely healthy again: "Then I'll go all out again at the last World Cups."
