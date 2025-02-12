Olympic hero: “I’ve lost nothing at the World Championships”

Health problems

Now the 31-year-old is missing from the six-man ÖSV squad for the Nordic World Ski Championships in Trondheim (February 26 to March 9). A sixth place last time out at the World Cup in Otepää was not enough to get on the train to Norway after all. "Lukas has had health problems since the turn of the year and never really got into shape," said head coach Christoph Bieler, explaining why Greiderer was not included.