What the new climate law means for Vienna

The existing climate roadmap with its 100 measures is clearly to be continued. These include the enormously ambitious goal of becoming completely CO2-neutral by 2040. They also include the "Raus aus Gas" program with the installation of large heat pumps, the energy transition with the solar power offensive, the green space offensive including renaturation, where the Breitenlee nature conservation area was launched as an Austria-wide and Europe-wide showcase project, and the expansion of climate-friendly mobility in the form of the U2/U5 (extension). The 3 Cs should serve as the foundation for climate neutrality: Climate protection through sustainable energy projects such as the solar power offensive or "Raus aus Gas". Climate adaptation with greening measures, cooling spaces and heat prevention. And a circular economy to use resources efficiently and recycle waste in a climate-friendly way. With Austria's first climate law, the city is now binding itself to the climate targets, says Czernohorszky.