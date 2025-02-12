Tour of the world champions
“We’re playing in the Champions League here”
Jonglissimo starts their home game tour on February 15 at the Posthof. Light phenomena and live music make the show special.
Eight hours of traveling, five hours of setting up, five hours of waiting and seven minutes of performing: the group Jonglissimo has many such short shows. On their "Heimspiel Tour", however, the four jugglers are on stage for 65 minutes - without a break! This requires maximum concentration and a lot of training. "We can make a living from it, but it's primarily the passion that drives us," says Julius. From February 15, the quartet of two Germans (Julius and Inga) and two Upper Austrians (Daniel and Manuel) will be on tour in Upper Austria. However, the core team consists of around six people. "There are parallel requests where two teams are in action," says Manuel. Around 200 shows are performed each year, and something unique has been created with "Radiance - Lights of Nature".
Fireflies are represented by LED balls, a sunrise is created with clubs and a special soundtrack has been developed. "We work with video effects and LED props. When a club is moved, a tail of light is traced. We designed a lot of the technology ourselves. Around 100,000 euros were invested in this show - as well as many hours of work and a lot of passion," says Manuel Mitasch. He and his brother Christoph gave the juggling duo their name when they were twelve years old. He now has his studio in an old warehouse in Haid, which looks rather run-down from the outside but is fully equipped with technology on the inside.
The world champions have set new standards
"We were just crazy enough to stand in the hall for hours on end. When we were kids, it was probably ten hours a day. I would say that we have a healthy bird." Because when it comes to juggling, stamina is the most important thing. The basics are five clubs and seven balls. "You don't have to think much about it. If you go beyond that, you can count the people who can do it on one hand," winks Manuel. With seven clubs, you can manage 50 catches on a good day, Manuel has reached over a hundred: "That's already Champions League level. We have set new standards in this area." After all, there are numerous world records to his name. And "Jonglissimo" also wants to reach for the stars in his new show.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.