Dangerous job
Swiss World Championship hairdressers had mercy on Austrians
After Franjo von Allmen and Alexis Monney won gold and bronze for Switzerland in the World Championship downhill in Saalbach, there were some truly hairy scenes in the Swiss team. The big "shave" did not stop at other nations either. However, one Austrian in the service of the Swiss was lucky.
The Swiss skiers have been the measure of all things so far at the World Championships in Saalbach. After Marco Odermatt secured gold in the super-G on Friday with a dream run and a one-second lead, Franjo von Allmen and Alexis Monney followed up with gold and bronze in the downhill on Sunday.
In the service of Odermatt and Monney
One or two Austrians, such as Kilian Böck from Vorarlberg, were also delighted with the Swiss. Over the past week and a half, the 22-year-old mechanical engineering student had been on the road as a ski tester for the Swiss ski manufacturer "Stöckli", which supplies both Odermatt and Monney, and had filtered out the fastest material in hundreds of runs in Saalbach. It goes without saying that the man from Lochau was right in the middle of the medal parties instead of just being there, as Franjo von Allmen's Instagram post proves, where Böck is cheering second from the right in the back row.
But unlike most of the others in the picture, Böck's hairstyle was still intact. "Alexis Monney was pretty fair to me," smiled "Kili". "But the sides are still pretty short." According to his own statements, he also survived the glittering party night well.
On a special mission in the combos
Which was also important - because Böck's mission at the World Championships in Saalbach is not yet over. On the contrary, the highlight awaits on Tuesday and Wednesday. Just like at the legendary Hahnenkamm race on the Kitzbühel Streif, he will be the forerunner in the women's and men's team combined downhill.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
