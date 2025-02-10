Swiss World Championship hairdressers had mercy on Austrians

In the service of Odermatt and Monney

One or two Austrians, such as Kilian Böck from Vorarlberg, were also delighted with the Swiss. Over the past week and a half, the 22-year-old mechanical engineering student had been on the road as a ski tester for the Swiss ski manufacturer "Stöckli", which supplies both Odermatt and Monney, and had filtered out the fastest material in hundreds of runs in Saalbach. It goes without saying that the man from Lochau was right in the middle of the medal parties instead of just being there, as Franjo von Allmen's Instagram post proves, where Böck is cheering second from the right in the back row.