Twelve-hour shifts for a clean party zone

Deposits are only returned to the card

The deposit system for cups is also responsible for a clean World Cup fan mile. The stalls take a deposit of three euros per cup. However, some guests were confused when they were told: "You can only get the deposit back on your ATM card." One party guest explained: "I don't understand that, but now I have to wait a few days until the money is in my account. Hopefully that will work." A sigh of relief for all skeptics: the same party guest contacted the "Krone" again: "It worked."