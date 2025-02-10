Hamas hostages: “Hungry and in constant fear”

Trump's "Riviera" plans infuriate Hamas

US President Donald Trump's plans to take over the Gaza Strip and turn it into a "Riviera of the Middle East" recently caused a stir. Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya declared on Monday in Tehran that this plan was "doomed to failure": "We will bring it down, just as we brought down the plans before it," he said on Monday at a commemorative event to mark the 46th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.