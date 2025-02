Now there is a backlog of hospital discharges

Hospitals are at the limits of their capacity, every bed is needed, so rapid redundancies are in the interests of the Wigev (Vienna Health Association). But there seems to be a problem with the handling, because as a reply to a question from the ÖVP to City Councillor for Health Peter Hacker (SPÖ) shows, there are only 58 discharge managers available for 5703 beds in Wigev. This means that one discharge manager is responsible for 100 beds. Is that enough?