Car skidded
Serbian president loses a wheel while driving
A scare during a business trip by Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić: a tire came off his official car in the middle of the journey. However, the driver was quickly able to bring the vehicle under control.
The dangerous incident was recorded by a person driving behind the presidential vehicle. The Audi skidded on the way to the town of Mokrin in the north of the country after the wheel became loose.
An obstacle on the road is said to have been responsible for the dicey incident. The vehicle briefly continued on three wheels before the driver was able to bring the car to a controlled stop. Vučić was not injured inside the vehicle.
At the end, the video shows the politician getting out of the car. "Whether it was just a damaged or burst tire, as I believe, or something else - that's for the relevant authorities to determine. They will take care of it. I arrived in Mokrin and got into another car," the head of state told Serbian media.
Prime Minister calls for serious investigation
Although nothing serious had happened, the security authorities drove to the scene and launched an investigation. Serbia's outgoing Prime Minister Milos Vucević also warned against taking the incident lightly: "I would not play with such things, I would call for a serious investigation and increased security measures around the president," said Vucević. "I believe that the technical condition and maintenance of these cars require even more careful monitoring in order to avert any danger to the president's life."
