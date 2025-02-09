Serbian president loses a wheel while driving

Prime Minister calls for serious investigation

Although nothing serious had happened, the security authorities drove to the scene and launched an investigation. Serbia's outgoing Prime Minister Milos Vucević also warned against taking the incident lightly: "I would not play with such things, I would call for a serious investigation and increased security measures around the president," said Vucević. "I believe that the technical condition and maintenance of these cars require even more careful monitoring in order to avert any danger to the president's life."