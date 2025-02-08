Putting fire departments in the right light

Public relations work is becoming an increasingly important element for the firefighters. "On the one hand, we want to present the work of our fire brigades in a professional manner, on the other hand, it is also about providing the population with important information," says the Eisenstadt-Umgebung district fire brigade command. Regardless of whether this involves operational reports, events or member recruitment. "With the right tools and techniques, content can be designed simply and effectively," says lecturer René Fasching.