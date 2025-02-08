Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Media training

Putting fire departments in the right light

Nachrichten
08.02.2025 16:00

Public relations work is becoming increasingly important - also for the fire department. After all, the work of the emergency services should be presented professionally and the public should be provided with important information. This is why further training is also required in this area. 

0 Kommentare

The fire department offers a wide range of training courses. After all, there are also numerous tasks to be completed outside of operations. The district training course "Content & Image Design" was now on the agenda at the Kleinhöflein fire station.

Public relations work is becoming an increasingly important element for the firefighters. "On the one hand, we want to present the work of our fire brigades in a professional manner, on the other hand, it is also about providing the population with important information," says the Eisenstadt-Umgebung district fire brigade command. Regardless of whether this involves operational reports, events or member recruitment. "With the right tools and techniques, content can be designed simply and effectively," says lecturer René Fasching.

Training at the Kleinhöflein fire station (Bild: BFKO Eisenstadt-Umgebung)
Training at the Kleinhöflein fire station
(Bild: BFKO Eisenstadt-Umgebung)

Various areas were therefore specifically covered during the training course. These ranged from appearances on social media, the production of videos and animations to the design of flyers and posters for events and the creation of QR codes for quick information and links.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Burgenland-Krone
Burgenland-Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf