Media training
Putting fire departments in the right light
Public relations work is becoming increasingly important - also for the fire department. After all, the work of the emergency services should be presented professionally and the public should be provided with important information. This is why further training is also required in this area.
The fire department offers a wide range of training courses. After all, there are also numerous tasks to be completed outside of operations. The district training course "Content & Image Design" was now on the agenda at the Kleinhöflein fire station.
Public relations work is becoming an increasingly important element for the firefighters. "On the one hand, we want to present the work of our fire brigades in a professional manner, on the other hand, it is also about providing the population with important information," says the Eisenstadt-Umgebung district fire brigade command. Regardless of whether this involves operational reports, events or member recruitment. "With the right tools and techniques, content can be designed simply and effectively," says lecturer René Fasching.
Various areas were therefore specifically covered during the training course. These ranged from appearances on social media, the production of videos and animations to the design of flyers and posters for events and the creation of QR codes for quick information and links.
