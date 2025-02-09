Krapfen: when the dough wears the carnival crown

Once with and once without a lid

If you bake the doughnuts in a pan, you should use rapeseed oil. "After they've risen for an hour - that's when they double in size - you put them in upside down, top side down. Above all, don't put too many doughnuts in the pan, they should be able to float for three to four minutes. (Temperature between 140 and 160 degrees). The lid should be on the pan. Then turn the fritters over and leave the lid off this time."