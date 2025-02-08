Nine-maid house
The great-great-grandmother is happy: 5 generations of female power
The two youngest are only three weeks old, the oldest - great-grandmother Emilie - is 86 years old. For five generations now, the Nagy family from Wiener Neustadt has been relying on "woman power".
Since the end of January, Emilie can also look forward to two more great-great-grandchildren. Her two great-great-grandchildren Chiara and Sarah gave birth almost simultaneously at the end of January. The doctor even predicted the exact same date of birth. However, the babies both decided that they wanted to come earlier. On 22 and 24 January, the time had finally come - two adorable babies were born at Mödling Regional Hospital.
Cousins almost had the same name
"Two more girls," says the mother of the two new mothers and grandmother of the offspring, Nicoletta Nagy. She explains that the two babies were also given almost the same name. "Both daughters chose the name Elina," says the new grandmother. "Luckily Sarah had already told me in advance, so I was able to tell her that she'd better talk to her sister about it," she laughs. Now one girl is called Elina, the other Elena.
Which color reigns supreme in the household of the many blonde girls? "Pink, of course!" says Grandma Nicoletta. According to her, there is no explanation for the fact that only girls follow.
And yes, of course there are also men among the women. "They're fine with us," laughs Nicoletta.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.