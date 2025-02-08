The women’s World Championship downhill – LIVE from 11.30 am

Leading the medal table

"I tried everything. It's cool that it worked out," said a jubilant Puchner on ORF. The Salzburg native had only set herself up for the career highlight in training. The 32-year-old found the 15/100 straight away. "At the top it cut my ski a few times, not quite fine, that took the pace away from me a bit." World Championship silver is her biggest success after Olympic silver in the 2022 super-G. For Austria, it is the third medal of the current Saalbach World Championships after gold for Venier and super-G silver for Raphael Haaser. Red-White-Red now leads the medal table.