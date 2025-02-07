Club history
Christmas falls in February if they win
St. Veit's fistballers are on the verge of the greatest success in the club's history. The women from Pongau could finish in the top three of the table for the first time and thus reach the final three. Then there would be a second Christmas party, promises the section head.
On Saturday, the St. Veit fistballers can write club history. If they manage a win at home against Froschberg and Arnreit, they will advance to the final three (on February 21 and 22 in Linz) for the first time in the club's history. "We're in good spirits. With a normal performance, we should win one, but you never know what will happen," says section head Andreas Gappmaier. "We've never been among the top three in Austria!"
Gappmaier attributes the fact that things are going so well to the following reasons: With Stefanie Marusa (from Urfahr) and Nicole Kempf (from Seekirchen), the Pongau club has brought in two strong newcomers. Lukas Lässer, a former Swiss national team player, is on the sidelines. "We also try to keep our own players, not just have foreigners. We manage that very well with the second team."
St. Veit's successful approach is also well received by the association. "It prevents only teams from Upper Austria being at the top," says Gappmaier, who is pleased to be at the forefront. A few years ago, things were very different and they were fighting to avoid relegation. Even the training conditions are incredible. "We drive into the city every Wednesday and Friday to train." So it takes around two hours to get to training. One player even comes from Rosenheim and commutes from Germany to Pongau for training in the summer. "She takes an hour and 45 minutes to get there. There must be a lot of love there," says the section head.
If they make it to the final three, there won't be any big rewards. Because "we are not blessed with major sponsors. The reward is that they have no costs". Nevertheless, Gappmaier can promise: "There will be a party or a bit more. A second Christmas party like this is already possible."
