Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Club history

Christmas falls in February if they win

Nachrichten
07.02.2025 20:00

St. Veit's fistballers are on the verge of the greatest success in the club's history. The women from Pongau could finish in the top three of the table for the first time and thus reach the final three. Then there would be a second Christmas party, promises the section head.

0 Kommentare

On Saturday, the St. Veit fistballers can write club history. If they manage a win at home against Froschberg and Arnreit, they will advance to the final three (on February 21 and 22 in Linz) for the first time in the club's history. "We're in good spirits. With a normal performance, we should win one, but you never know what will happen," says section head Andreas Gappmaier. "We've never been among the top three in Austria!"

This year, the team has already had plenty to cheer about. (Bild: Union Raiffeisen St. Veit)
This year, the team has already had plenty to cheer about.
(Bild: Union Raiffeisen St. Veit)

Gappmaier attributes the fact that things are going so well to the following reasons: With Stefanie Marusa (from Urfahr) and Nicole Kempf (from Seekirchen), the Pongau club has brought in two strong newcomers. Lukas Lässer, a former Swiss national team player, is on the sidelines. "We also try to keep our own players, not just have foreigners. We manage that very well with the second team."

St. Veit's successful approach is also well received by the association. "It prevents only teams from Upper Austria being at the top," says Gappmaier, who is pleased to be at the forefront. A few years ago, things were very different and they were fighting to avoid relegation. Even the training conditions are incredible. "We drive into the city every Wednesday and Friday to train." So it takes around two hours to get to training. One player even comes from Rosenheim and commutes from Germany to Pongau for training in the summer. "She takes an hour and 45 minutes to get there. There must be a lot of love there," says the section head.

If they make it to the final three, there won't be any big rewards. Because "we are not blessed with major sponsors. The reward is that they have no costs". Nevertheless, Gappmaier can promise: "There will be a party or a bit more. A second Christmas party like this is already possible."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christoph Kolland
Christoph Kolland
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf