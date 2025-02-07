Christmas falls in February if they win

St. Veit's successful approach is also well received by the association. "It prevents only teams from Upper Austria being at the top," says Gappmaier, who is pleased to be at the forefront. A few years ago, things were very different and they were fighting to avoid relegation. Even the training conditions are incredible. "We drive into the city every Wednesday and Friday to train." So it takes around two hours to get to training. One player even comes from Rosenheim and commutes from Germany to Pongau for training in the summer. "She takes an hour and 45 minutes to get there. There must be a lot of love there," says the section head.