Mental problems
Max Eberl open: “It just wasn’t possible anymore”
Max Eberl has spoken openly about a difficult phase in his life, as a result of which he finally decided to leave Borussia Mönchengladbach in 2022. "It just wasn't possible anymore," the 51-year-old recalled at the "SpoBis" sports business conference in Hamburg.
"What really hit me hard at some point in the aftermath of all this talk about what I was going to do in the future was that people accused me of acting and theater," Eberl said openly. Three years ago, the then Gladbach sporting director decided to leave the 'foals'.
Trapped on the couch
"It just wasn't working anymore. And I felt that was the only step I could take to avoid going completely to the dogs". At some point, he found it difficult to go to work and lead a normal life. "I went to the office and went home again at eleven o'clock and sat on the couch. And I sat on my couch and actually just stared at the ceiling. At some point it was dark outside and I thought: Okay, now I have to eat something," Eberl admitted, saying that he was no longer able to meet the demands placed on him.
The Bayern sports director was able to learn a few lessons from this time and now perceives things much more consciously. "I walk the dog, I leave my cell phone at home. No coach can reach me, but no journalist can reach me either. I just walk the dog, I go for a walk and I just try to have fun with a living creature that is very, very dear to me," says Eberl.
