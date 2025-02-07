Max Eberl open: “It just wasn’t possible anymore”

Trapped on the couch

"It just wasn't working anymore. And I felt that was the only step I could take to avoid going completely to the dogs". At some point, he found it difficult to go to work and lead a normal life. "I went to the office and went home again at eleven o'clock and sat on the couch. And I sat on my couch and actually just stared at the ceiling. At some point it was dark outside and I thought: Okay, now I have to eat something," Eberl admitted, saying that he was no longer able to meet the demands placed on him.