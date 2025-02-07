Vorteilswelt
"That's very steep"

Nachrichten
07.02.2025 09:24

Once again, the FIS is in the spotlight! Ski legend Beat Feuz criticizes the packed programme at the World Ski Championships in Saalbach.

"Before calling for the carbon protectors to be abolished, the people at the FIS should ask themselves whether the athletes are getting enough regeneration time between their races due to the tightly packed speed program," says Feuz in an interview with "Blick". The Swiss is very concerned about the health of the athletes.

A busy World Championships program for Marco Odermatt (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
A busy World Championships program for Marco Odermatt
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

Feuz: "... then there will be big discussions"
 Three downhill training sessions, the downhill race and the super-G are on the agenda for the speed specialists in the first week of the World Championships. After the rest day on Monday, the new team combination awaits on Tuesday.

"With this team combination, most of the speed specialists will compete in three races within five days. In combination with the training load, that's really tough," explains Feuz. "I'm sure there will be big discussions because of this program if there are any serious crashes here."

Waldner: "No one is being forced"
 The FIS defends itself. "None of the racers are being forced to take part in all three downhill training sessions," says race director Markus Waldner. From his point of view, the athletes "have enough time to recover."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone Sport
krone Sport
