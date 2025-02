Shooting star not allowed in the Arsenal dressing room

Arteta is furious

The youngster has worn the Gunners' crest for ten years, made his Premier League debut in 2022 at the age of 15 years and 181 days, and since July has played exclusively under Mikel Arteta - who sharply criticized the dressing room ban. "Ethan still can't be in our dressing room, it's unbelievable. He has to change somewhere else, even on match day," said the Spaniard.