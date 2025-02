This ÖSV racer replaces Haaser in the downhill

A cruciate ligament and torn medial meniscus - this was the shock diagnosis for ÖSV skier Ricarda Haaser on Thursday at the women's World Championship Super-G in Saalbach-Hinterglemm. A break of several months now awaits the Tyrolean, whose next race would have been the downhill on the "Ulli-Maier" race course. The 31-year-old will be replaced by Ariane Rädler in the four-strong women's squad in the supreme discipline.