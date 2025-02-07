Vigil
The “grannies against the right” stay loud
On Thursday evening, the "Grannies against the Right" held their third vigil in Bregenz, protesting against the planned tightening of regulations for immigrants.
Politicians are currently drawing up new rules for living together with immigrants - partly at state level, but mainly as part of the coalition talks between the blue and black parties. The allocation of housing will be linked to German language skills, access to medical care will be restricted and citizenship will only be granted after 15 years of residence in Austria. Much to the displeasure of the Vorarlberg section of "Omas gegen Rechts" (Grannies against the Right), who raised the issue of the impending tightening on Thursday at their weekly vigil on Kornmarktplatz in Bregenz.
What does it do to people if they can only have an official home after 15 years?
Cornelia Caldonazzi, „Omas gegen Rechts“
"Our roots are not always where we are at home," emphasized co-organizer Cornelia Caldonazzi. There has always been migration. "Many people have found a new home somewhere else, have settled in, have become part of society. It seems to be different with refugees. They are hardly acknowledged as having a longing for a new, safe home." Caldonazzi is particularly critical and discriminatory of the fact that more and more federal states and local authorities are only allocating social housing to people who have the relevant German language skills. "This also affects people who have been living here for a long time - in some cases for generations - and who pay their taxes well."
She also believes that the Federal Freedom Party's plan to only grant citizenship after 15 years of residence in Austria is not conducive to integration: "What does that do to people if they can only have an official home after 15 years and have to fear losing it?" The "Grannies against the Right" have already held three vigils in Vorarlberg. They have always focused on a different topic - cohesion, freedom of the press and education. "It was very pleasing that up to 90 people took part each time - including more and more young people." And they want to continue to "admonish" and "watch". True to their motto: "Being old does not mean being mute."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.