The “grannies against the right” stay loud

She also believes that the Federal Freedom Party's plan to only grant citizenship after 15 years of residence in Austria is not conducive to integration: "What does that do to people if they can only have an official home after 15 years and have to fear losing it?" The "Grannies against the Right" have already held three vigils in Vorarlberg. They have always focused on a different topic - cohesion, freedom of the press and education. "It was very pleasing that up to 90 people took part each time - including more and more young people." And they want to continue to "admonish" and "watch". True to their motto: "Being old does not mean being mute."