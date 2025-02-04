$Trump coin generates 100 million dollars in trading fees

The digital coin was introduced by the President on January 17 and quickly gained in value. On January 19, the day before Trump's inauguration, it peaked at more than 14.5 billion dollars. Since then, the price has plummeted by two thirds. Tens of thousands of small investors have lost money in the process. Meme coins are considered to be digital collectible images whose value is determined by supply and demand. Prices often fluctuate wildly and the coins have no practical use.