Landlords pay more
There will probably be after-work parties this summer too
Discussions about the after-work parties for this summer began at 8 a.m. on Tuesday at the Benediktinermarkt. The city cannot pay anything extra. The landlords are helping out.
The after-work parties have always been a big hit in the first five years. "The number of visitors was so huge every Friday that it was almost over the limit," says market spokesman Christian Cabalier. "I've had as few as 500 places in the cooking workshop at every festival."
All market caterers have taken in a lot of money. In the last two years, they have contributed 50 percent of the total expenditure, which amounts to around 60,000 euros. This year, the city has no money because of the twelfth budget, which means that the restaurateurs have to pay more.
"Last year it was staggered. Michael Stultschnig is ideally located and paid 800 euros per event. Other stallholders further down the line paid half that amount," says Patrick Jonke from the mayor's office.
"This year, everyone has to pay 25 percent more. The city provides the marketplace, cleaning and set-up work. We already had two or three private sponsors last year. They are also involved this year."
Cabalier listened to the discussion with the market caterers. "In recent years, a few people have asked me if they could be organizers. That wasn't possible. Maybe this year it will be."
The band and DJs should remain the same, an after-work party lasts from 4 to 10 pm. "This year we could organize one party per month in summer, many stallholders want that. We assume that there will be a continuation. Now we still have enough time to discuss everything."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.