Hartberg’s new signing had a difficult time

You don't get to make this journey very often in the life of a footballer. In the case of Jed Crew, he traveled from his old club, Macarthur FC from the Australian A-League, based in the metropolis of Sydney, to the Profertil Arena in Eastern Styria. Where Hartberg chairman Erich Korherr, who arranged the deal with the first player from the land of the kangaroos, waited with a contract for three and a half years.