Magic on four hooves
Experience Cavalluna at the Stadthalle Wien!
The biggest horse show in Europe is back and takes the audience into a world full of emotions, impressive horsemanship and spectacular productions with "CAVALLUNA - Grand Moments". Let yourself be enchanted by 58 horses, daring stunts and thrilling music. We are giving away 5x2 tickets for this unique experience!
For years, "Cavalluna" has been one of the most successful live shows in Europe, captivating hundreds of thousands of visitors. From October 2024 to June 2025, the show will be touring 33 cities and bringing spectacular performances to the biggest stages. Whether it's the freedom artist Sylvie Willms, the daredevil trick riders of the Hasta Luego Academy or the impressive water and fire scenes of Equipe Pfeifer - the audience can look forward to truly world-class acts!
What to expect at Cavalluna
With "Cavalluna - Grand Moments" you will experience an unforgettable journey through dazzling show worlds. Breathtaking scenes, emotional music and a top-class dance company merge with masterful horsemanship to create a spectacle for the whole family. From majestic Friesians to cute mini ponies - the four-legged stars take center stage and provide magical moments.
Accompany the clown Trol on his moving journey through memories, emotions and great adventures. Supported by the mysterious Sol, he discovers the power of friendship, courage and self-confidence - a story that touches the heart and inspires young and old alike. Further information about the shows can be found on the official website.
Take part and win
With the "Krone" you now have the chance to win 5x2 tickets for the show on 15.02 at 19:00. Simply complete the form below and you will be entered into the prize draw. The closing date for entries is February 7, 09:00.
Would you like to increase your chances of winning? Then we have good news for all participating subscribers to the "Guten Morgen - Wien" newsletter! All participating subscribers and those who subscribe before the closing date will have double the chance of winning. Further information and the conditions of participation can be found here.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.