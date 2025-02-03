Experience Cavalluna at the Stadthalle Wien!

For years, "Cavalluna" has been one of the most successful live shows in Europe, captivating hundreds of thousands of visitors. From October 2024 to June 2025, the show will be touring 33 cities and bringing spectacular performances to the biggest stages. Whether it's the freedom artist Sylvie Willms, the daredevil trick riders of the Hasta Luego Academy or the impressive water and fire scenes of Equipe Pfeifer - the audience can look forward to truly world-class acts!