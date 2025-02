How an independent defeated an ÖVP superiority

It was probably a mistake by the ÖVP in Zwettl when they did not make Alex Leutgeb, who was standing as a non-party candidate for the People's Party, a councillor in 2020 despite an agreement. Even then, the now 31-year-old received the fourth most preferential votes. After the ÖVP's election success at the time, city leader Franz Mold was unable to prevail against other forces in the party.