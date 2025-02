Hermann Maier: “The World Championships are a huge opportunity for everyone”

Austria's men's skiers came to the 2001 home World Championships in St. Anton with 13 (!) victories to their name. Hermann Maier alone took first place in the World Cup six times in the run-up to the gold medal hunt. Our "miracle team" was practically at its zenith, with Stephan Eberharter, Michi Walchhofer, Benni Raich, Fritz Strobl, Hannes Trinkl, Rainer Schönfelder and Mario Matt, among others, standing in the starting gate alongside the "Herminator".