Victoria Swarovski on the cover of “Forbes” magazine

Victoria Swarovski is "more than just a glittering name", writes the magazine, whose special edition "Austrian Tradition" features the 31-year-old and for which she posed in a black tuxedo with a diamond-studded bow tie.

Swarovski does not rely on surnames

An honor that Swarovski does not receive in vain. Because she is "an entertainer, entrepreneur and designer - and careful not to rely on her famous name alone", writes "Forbes" on Instagram about its cover star.