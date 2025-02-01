2:0 – ÖFB boss resorted to a box of tricks for dismissals

New management will only be discussed after the Annual General Meeting

It remains to be seen what will happen in the medium term with Neuhold and Hollerer, who are at odds with each other: "The new management should also be involved in this decision," emphasized Bartosch. In other words, the new operational management team consisting of a CEO and one or two managing directors, which will only be appointed after the Annual General Meeting in Bregenz, but in any case in 2025. "The tender for this will be public," Bartosch announced.