Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Eleven abstentions

2:0 – ÖFB boss resorted to a box of tricks for dismissals

Nachrichten
01.02.2025 06:30

The Austrian Football Association (ÖFB) rescinded the dismissals of the two managing directors Thomas Hollerer and Bernhard Neuhold on Friday. President Wolfgang Bartosch resorted to a legal trick. The vote in the executive committee "only" ended 2:0 - although all twelve members were present.

0 Kommentare

The new strong man in the ÖFB, who will be in charge until May, achieved a stage victory on Friday: at the meeting in Vienna, the presidium voted in favor of Wolfgang Bartosch's proposal and the withdrawal of the resignations of managing directors Thomas Hollerer and Bernhard Neuhold. This means that both will remain in office beyond May 31 after all - their contracts were extended indefinitely, including a six-month notice period.

This was preceded by a number of telephone calls in which Bartosch tried to convince his fellow members of the executive committee of his plan. Background: As the structural reform could not be implemented by the general meeting on May 18 in Bregenz - as planned by Bartosch's predecessor Klaus Mitterdorfer - and the two managing directors would be history by the end of May, Bartosch feared for the ÖFB's full ability to act from the beginning of June.

Wolfgang Bartosch (Bild: Jauschowetz Christian/Christian Jauschowetz)
Wolfgang Bartosch
(Bild: Jauschowetz Christian/Christian Jauschowetz)

Bartosch's proposal to revoke the resignations of Hollerer and Neuhold in order to gain time left some of his eleven colleagues on the ÖFB Executive Committee in doubt. Especially as they had voted by a majority in favor of the dismissals just a few weeks ago. Bartosch saw his plan in jeopardy and used a legal trick: He suggested to the eleven colleagues at the meeting that they abstain from voting, while he was the only one to vote "yes".

This approach will attract criticism
Background: legally, such abstentions are considered "non-votes", while Bartosch was able to vote "yes" twice: As he currently fulfills two functions on the presidium - as president of the ÖFB and as that of the Styrian regional association - the vote therefore ended with the curious result of 2:0. This means that the dismissals are off the table. Everyone involved is aware that this procedure will raise some criticism.

It can be assumed that the process was legally watertight - especially as some members of the Executive Committee work as lawyers in their day jobs. At the same time, after the last few turbulent months of public disputes, the board has signaled that it is still capable of pulling together. Albeit in a very unusual way. The chosen method leaves an aftertaste that will provide plenty of material for discussion.

New management will only be discussed after the Annual General Meeting
It remains to be seen what will happen in the medium term with Neuhold and Hollerer, who are at odds with each other: "The new management should also be involved in this decision," emphasized Bartosch. In other words, the new operational management team consisting of a CEO and one or two managing directors, which will only be appointed after the Annual General Meeting in Bregenz, but in any case in 2025. "The tender for this will be public," Bartosch announced.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christian Reichel
Christian Reichel
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf