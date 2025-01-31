Dream start! Neumayer’s victory is half the battle

But there was no sign of this difference on the court. Virtanen served stronger, but the Austrian earned two break points in the very first game, which his opponent managed to fend off. However, the nimble Neumayer often had the upper hand in the rallies. He converted this into a break for 4:3. He also had his nerves under control when serving out. Although he missed the first five set points, he took the set 6:4 after 43 minutes.