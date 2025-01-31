Six defendants
35-year-old man tortured with electricity and water in Vienna
Because six young Syrians wanted 10,000 euros from a fellow countryman, they lured him into a Viennese apartment and literally maltreated him. Using mafia-like methods: Torn off power cable, waterboarding, axe and co. The accused deny any intent to enrich themselves.
"They started to maltreat the victim, and when I say maltreat, that's what I mean. They really tortured him," said the public prosecutor in the Vienna Regional Court, trying to illustrate the violence that six young men were prepared to commit in an apartment on the Währinger Gürtel on August 6, 2024.
"They hid in the bathroom"
The motive according to the indictment - as so often: money. More precisely, 10,000 euros, which the Syrians aged between 21 and 29 wanted from their compatriot. The methods they chose were mafia-like: first, the accused lured the man into the apartment. "They hid in the bathroom and immediately attacked him," said the public prosecutor.
We don't need to discuss the fact that this wasn't the proper English way.
Anwalt Andreas Reichenbach verteidigt Erstangeklagten
They tortured the 35-year-old for hours, threatening him with electric shocks from a torn cable, pressing a wet cloth over his face several times until he could no longer breathe and threatening to burn him with a hot knife. Also involved: a blank-firing pistol and an axe. The elderly Syrian was tied up.
Was the victim a rogue money courier?
"We don't need to discuss the fact that this wasn't the fine English way," admitted the defense lawyer for the first defendant, Andreas Reichenbach. However, there was no attempt at robbery or blackmail - as charged. The young men would have been entitled to the money. The victim was a money courier of the Hawala system, which enables transfers to and from Syria, for example. The 35-year-old owed the amount to acquaintances and family members of the accused.
"So there is no unjust enrichment," summarizes defence lawyer Alexander Philipp. As this controversial payment system is based entirely on trust and works without any evidence, extensive evidence proceedings must be conducted in the Vienna Regional Court - which is why the trial was adjourned.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.