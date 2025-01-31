35-year-old man tortured with electricity and water in Vienna

Was the victim a rogue money courier?

"We don't need to discuss the fact that this wasn't the fine English way," admitted the defense lawyer for the first defendant, Andreas Reichenbach. However, there was no attempt at robbery or blackmail - as charged. The young men would have been entitled to the money. The victim was a money courier of the Hawala system, which enables transfers to and from Syria, for example. The 35-year-old owed the amount to acquaintances and family members of the accused.