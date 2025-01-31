Pupils get a taste
Apprenticeship fair: The world of work is so diverse
On the second day, pupils were once again able to get to know a wide variety of apprenticeships in the provincial capital.
This year's apprenticeship fair is once again divided into different areas - according to professions - which offer young people a comprehensive overview. The "Krone" presents them:
Trades and crafts:
The axe in the house saves the carpenter (Schiller) - so a good craft apprenticeship is always an advantage. Whether roofer, carpenter or chimney sweep: skilled trades not only offer solid training, but also the chance to work creatively and realize your own projects.
Tourism and gastronomy:
Carinthia is a tourist destination. Professions in this area offer various training opportunities. Whether at the information stand of the Hotel Hochschober or at the Karnerhof, young people can find out more.
Retail and office:
Retail is an essential sector of the economy. Teamwork is very important there and the professionals show how diverse the career opportunities are in this sector. For example, the ÖBB stand and the experts from Sparkasse, where you can not only shoot a cool 360-degree video, but are also in good hands when it comes to finance, are very popular.
Service and health:
Organizations such as the Chamber of Labour, the Province of Carinthia, Carinthia's vocational schools and the Austrian Armed Forces will be presenting themselves in this section - young talent is also sought here. Young people with a high level of empathy and social skills have a great chance of a successful career in healthcare professions - insights are provided by Diakonie de La Tour and Autark, for example.
Industry:
A wide variety of apprenticeships are also available in the technology and industry sector, which also impresses with its hands-on stations. Technical know-how and a spirit of innovation are prerequisites for success in this dynamic sector.
Over 130 apprenticeships can be explored at the three-day fair. On Saturday - the last day of the fair - there is also a family day where parents can accompany their offspring on an exploration tour. Free admission.
