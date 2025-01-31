Vorteilswelt
Pupils get a taste

Apprenticeship fair: The world of work is so diverse

Nachrichten
31.01.2025 18:45

On the second day, pupils were once again able to get to know a wide variety of apprenticeships in the provincial capital.

This year's apprenticeship fair is once again divided into different areas - according to professions - which offer young people a comprehensive overview. The "Krone" presents them:

Trades and crafts:
The axe in the house saves the carpenter (Schiller) - so a good craft apprenticeship is always an advantage. Whether roofer, carpenter or chimney sweep: skilled trades not only offer solid training, but also the chance to work creatively and realize your own projects.

Tourism and gastronomy:
Carinthia is a tourist destination. Professions in this area offer various training opportunities. Whether at the information stand of the Hotel Hochschober or at the Karnerhof, young people can find out more.

Star chef Lisa Wieland also explores the apprenticeship fair (Bild: Evelyn Hronek)
Star chef Lisa Wieland also explores the apprenticeship fair
(Bild: Evelyn Hronek)
The brave can try their hand at the hands-on stations (Bild: Evelyn Hronek)
The brave can try their hand at the hands-on stations
(Bild: Evelyn Hronek)
A duel was served up at the Carinthian Chefs' Club (Bild: Evelyn Hronek)
A duel was served up at the Carinthian Chefs' Club
(Bild: Evelyn Hronek)
Flex offers sweets and soap bubbles at the touch of a button (Bild: Evelyn Hronek)
Flex offers sweets and soap bubbles at the touch of a button
(Bild: Evelyn Hronek)
Apprentices demonstrate what a day at Spar looks like. (Bild: Evelyn Hronek)
Apprentices demonstrate what a day at Spar looks like.
(Bild: Evelyn Hronek)
In the "Krone" podcast studio, students talk about the trade fair (Bild: Evelyn Hronek)
In the "Krone" podcast studio, students talk about the trade fair
(Bild: Evelyn Hronek)

Retail and office:
Retail is an essential sector of the economy. Teamwork is very important there and the professionals show how diverse the career opportunities are in this sector. For example, the ÖBB stand and the experts from Sparkasse, where you can not only shoot a cool 360-degree video, but are also in good hands when it comes to finance, are very popular.

Service and health:
Organizations such as the Chamber of Labour, the Province of Carinthia, Carinthia's vocational schools and the Austrian Armed Forces will be presenting themselves in this section - young talent is also sought here. Young people with a high level of empathy and social skills have a great chance of a successful career in healthcare professions - insights are provided by Diakonie de La Tour and Autark, for example.

Industry:
A wide variety of apprenticeships are also available in the technology and industry sector, which also impresses with its hands-on stations. Technical know-how and a spirit of innovation are prerequisites for success in this dynamic sector.

Elias (12) from the Feldkirchen district: It's really cool at the apprenticeship fair - you can take part in everything and really get to grips with it. I want to be a plumber like my dad. (Bild: Evelyn Hronek)
Elias (12) from the Feldkirchen district: It's really cool at the apprenticeship fair - you can take part in everything and really get to grips with it. I want to be a plumber like my dad.
(Bild: Evelyn Hronek)
Selina (13) from Ebriach: I want to work in an office one day, something in sales. My mom does that professionally too, she's my biggest role model. I've tried out a few things here. (Bild: Evelyn Hronek)
Selina (13) from Ebriach: I want to work in an office one day, something in sales. My mom does that professionally too, she's my biggest role model. I've tried out a few things here.
(Bild: Evelyn Hronek)
Johannes (13) from Sirnitz: I was able to try out a lot of things here at the fair, I climbed the pylons at Kelag - but my dream job is farmer. (Bild: Evelyn Hronek)
Johannes (13) from Sirnitz: I was able to try out a lot of things here at the fair, I climbed the pylons at Kelag - but my dream job is farmer.
(Bild: Evelyn Hronek)
Eileen (13) from Gallizien: I'm interested in all sorts of things, most of all industrial or media design. When I was younger, I wanted to be a kindergarten teacher. (Bild: Evelyn Hronek)
Eileen (13) from Gallizien: I'm interested in all sorts of things, most of all industrial or media design. When I was younger, I wanted to be a kindergarten teacher.
(Bild: Evelyn Hronek)
Raphael (13) from Feldkirchen: I would like to do an apprenticeship, I don't know which one yet. But I would like to work with wood one day. I've already sanded and planed here. (Bild: Evelyn Hronek)
Raphael (13) from Feldkirchen: I would like to do an apprenticeship, I don't know which one yet. But I would like to work with wood one day. I've already sanded and planed here.
(Bild: Evelyn Hronek)
Ivi (13) from Villach: It's exciting to see and get to know the different professions and how much passion there can be behind each individual profession. (Bild: Evelyn Hronek)
Ivi (13) from Villach: It's exciting to see and get to know the different professions and how much passion there can be behind each individual profession.
(Bild: Evelyn Hronek)
Lorenz (13) from Höfling: There's a lot to choose from here, I'm most interested in the military and woodworking. The environment would also be important to me in my dream job. (Bild: Evelyn Hronek)
Lorenz (13) from Höfling: There's a lot to choose from here, I'm most interested in the military and woodworking. The environment would also be important to me in my dream job.
(Bild: Evelyn Hronek)
Lea (13) from Klagenfurt: I don't yet know what I want to do when I grow up. As a child I wanted to be a hairdresser, but I also liked the cosmetics stand here. (Bild: Evelyn Hronek)
Lea (13) from Klagenfurt: I don't yet know what I want to do when I grow up. As a child I wanted to be a hairdresser, but I also liked the cosmetics stand here.
(Bild: Evelyn Hronek)

Over 130 apprenticeships can be explored at the three-day fair. On Saturday - the last day of the fair - there is also a family day where parents can accompany their offspring on an exploration tour. Free admission.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Kärntner Krone
Kärntner Krone
