Highlight of the event
Paris wants the Olympic flame balloon back
It was the flaming highlight of the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in Paris and is now set to become a permanent tourist attraction in Paris: The giant balloon that carried the Olympic flame into the night sky is to be on display in the Jardin des Tuileries every summer until the next Summer Olympics in Los Angeles in 2028.
The Mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, who had campaigned for the popular balloon to remain in the city, was delighted. "This is very, very good news," she wrote on Instagram.
Allusion to the pioneering flight of a hydrogen balloon
The balloon flight at the opening ceremony not only made the Olympic flame visible from afar, but was also a reference to the pioneering flight of a hydrogen balloon at the same location in 1783.
During the Olympic Games and until the end of the summer, the balloon attracted crowds of people every evening. In good weather, it rose up to 60 meters into the air. The flames flickering in the ring-shaped pool are not a real fire, but an installation made of water vapor and yellow LED lighting.
Athlete Marie-José Pérec and judoka Teddy Riner were the last torchbearers to light the Olympic flame together at the start of the Olympic Games. While the ring-shaped pool of flames rose into the sky beneath the balloon, Canadian singer Céline Dion sang "L'Hymne à l'amour" by Edith Piaf on the second floor of the Eiffel Tower.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.