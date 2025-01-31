Second wave for 2024
Climate bonus to be paid out again from Thursday
From Thursday, February 6, the second wave of the climate bonus for 2024 will be paid out. This affects those people who were not yet eligible for the first deadline on July 2, 2024 or whose regional category could not yet be determined.
According to a statement from the Ministry of Climate Action, this applies to around 500,000 people. This corresponds to a payout sum of around 96 million euros. The bonus goes to people who changed their main place of residence or moved to Austria in the first half of 2024. Newborns from this period are also included.
Most people (400,000) will receive the bonus by bank transfer, the rest (100,000) will receive vouchers by post. With the first wave, almost 8.7 million people in Austria have already received the climate bonus.
Revenues from CO₂ tax redistributed
The climate bonus redistributes the revenues from the CO₂ tax. The base amount is 145 euros. Depending on how well the residential region is equipped with public transport, between 50 and 145 euros in regional compensation is added. The payment is made automatically, without an application.
"This means that people in Austria benefit directly from the eco-social tax reform. Those who protect the climate save on CO₂ pricing and end up with a particularly large climate bonus," the Climate Ministry announced in a press release on Friday.
The blue-black coalition negotiators are planning to abolish the climate bonus and reduce climate subsidies.
