From the PlayStation to the cockpit of a US racing series

The Ebensee native turns 23 on Friday and is training as a pilot for the Lufthansa Group in Germany and the USA. However, he hardly has any time for this because he started e-car racing on the computer at home during the coronavirus lockdown. He raced against millions of others on the simulator, established himself as one of the world's top drivers and "won" a cockpit in a real car. In the meantime, he has also triumphed in a US racing series, the Prodigy Racing League - to the delight of Real Madrid keeper Thibaut Courtois, who owns the racing team and for whom Lorenz Hörzing will be taking off for Miami again on Sunday.