National stadium, Planai double? What Kunasek says

"Krone": Mr. Kunasek, you are celebrating your premiere as governor at the Nightrace. What do these races mean to you, what does Schladming mean for Styria?

Mario Kunasek: First of all, the atmosphere is unique, especially in this cauldron in the finish stadium! What happens here is unique in the world. It's pure emotion. It's something to be proud of. We can only say thank you to everyone involved here. It starts with the organization and continues with security, the authorities and the athletes.