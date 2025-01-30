Dual function
Fixed: Team manager Pajovic moves to Germany
As the "Krone" reported in advance, men's team manager Ales Pajovic will leave the ÖHB at the end of his contract in June after six years. The 46-year-old Slovenian will remain in charge of the team until the end of qualifying for the 2026 European Championship in May, but will also take over as coach at top German club Flensburg-Handewitt with immediate effect.
The national team's greatest success under Pajovic was eighth place at Euro 2024, while his replacement-weakened side finished 17th at the current World Cup. "Leaving the ÖHB after six years is really hard for me. We've built something here, we have a really great team. But that's the job. I still want to take steps as a coach and this is a step," said Pajovic and spoke of a big task in Flensburg. He is indebted to the ÖHB. "Not only for the trust they have placed in me over the past few years, but also for supporting me in this decision." Prior to his time as team manager, Pajovic coached HSG Graz as a player coach from 2015 to 2018 and only as a coach until his move to the association in 2019.
ÖHB leadership regrets loss
ÖHB President Markus Plazer regretted the departure of the coach, who they would have liked to keep. "We are very sorry to lose such a personality as team manager, but we didn't want to stand in his way with an offer from one of the best clubs in the strongest league in the world," said Plazer, praising the qualities of the outgoing team manager. "Ales was a stroke of luck for Austrian handball, both on a personal and sporting level. He has formed a men's national team that has not only ensured international success, but with which we can also look positively into the future." His willingness to lead the national team through the qualifiers for the 2026 European Championship shows his appreciative attitude towards Austrian handball and his commitment to the players.
ÖHB sports director Patrick Fölser was also sad to see him go. "The decision was also very difficult for Ales, but a request like this is a huge opportunity for him and his coaching career to take the next step in his development. We would have loved to see him continue on the sidelines of the national team, but we didn't want to deny him this opportunity either." Fölser is confident about the European Championship qualifiers. "We are all convinced that Ales and his team will do everything they can to achieve this goal."
