Fixed: Team manager Pajovic moves to Germany

ÖHB leadership regrets loss

ÖHB President Markus Plazer regretted the departure of the coach, who they would have liked to keep. "We are very sorry to lose such a personality as team manager, but we didn't want to stand in his way with an offer from one of the best clubs in the strongest league in the world," said Plazer, praising the qualities of the outgoing team manager. "Ales was a stroke of luck for Austrian handball, both on a personal and sporting level. He has formed a men's national team that has not only ensured international success, but with which we can also look positively into the future." His willingness to lead the national team through the qualifiers for the 2026 European Championship shows his appreciative attitude towards Austrian handball and his commitment to the players.