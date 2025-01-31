More and more angry children: sanctions impossible

When people complain that violence in schools is not sanctioned enough, the options available to nursery school teachers are close to zero. If a five-year-old is constantly attacking other children or the staff, nothing happens, especially not to the parents. The solution would not be to leave the child at home and pay the parents money because they are now supposed to look after them exclusively. As a long-serving primary school teacher, I know that early childhood aggressive behavior is reinforced in this case.

Kindergartens are the first educational institutions and must finally be perceived as such.