"Krone" commentary
More and more angry children: sanctions impossible
Biting, kicking toddlers who can hardly be reached with words. Added to this are staff shortages, a lack of German language skills or a lack of interest on the part of parents. All of this would make it almost impossible to support the children. At any rate, this is what kindergarten teachers report in an article that recently appeared in the "Krone" newspaper.
It confirms what I found out several years ago when talking to teachers in Favoriten. The only difference is that the situation seems to have worsened in the meantime. There are now frequent reports of violence at primary and, above all, secondary schools. The situation at nursery schools, on the other hand, rarely receives public attention. Yet it is precisely there that it would be important to take a closer look.
When people complain that violence in schools is not sanctioned enough, the options available to nursery school teachers are close to zero. If a five-year-old is constantly attacking other children or the staff, nothing happens, especially not to the parents. The solution would not be to leave the child at home and pay the parents money because they are now supposed to look after them exclusively. As a long-serving primary school teacher, I know that early childhood aggressive behavior is reinforced in this case.
Kindergartens are the first educational institutions and must finally be perceived as such.
We know that if a child doesn't learn to control his anger, he will find it difficult to learn.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
