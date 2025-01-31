Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Krone" commentary

More and more angry children: sanctions impossible

Nachrichten
31.01.2025 11:00
0 Kommentare

Biting, kicking toddlers who can hardly be reached with words. Added to this are staff shortages, a lack of German language skills or a lack of interest on the part of parents. All of this would make it almost impossible to support the children. At any rate, this is what kindergarten teachers report in an article that recently appeared in the "Krone" newspaper.

It confirms what I found out several years ago when talking to teachers in Favoriten. The only difference is that the situation seems to have worsened in the meantime. There are now frequent reports of violence at primary and, above all, secondary schools. The situation at nursery schools, on the other hand, rarely receives public attention. Yet it is precisely there that it would be important to take a closer look.

When people complain that violence in schools is not sanctioned enough, the options available to nursery school teachers are close to zero. If a five-year-old is constantly attacking other children or the staff, nothing happens, especially not to the parents. The solution would not be to leave the child at home and pay the parents money because they are now supposed to look after them exclusively. As a long-serving primary school teacher, I know that early childhood aggressive behavior is reinforced in this case.
Kindergartens are the first educational institutions and must finally be perceived as such.

We know that if a child doesn't learn to control his anger, he will find it difficult to learn.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Susanne Wiesinger
Susanne Wiesinger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf