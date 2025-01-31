Vorteilswelt
Alarm in St. Pölten

Landfill scandal takes on ever greater proportions

Nachrichten
31.01.2025 05:28

Uncontrolled waste dumping, massive earth movements and a mountain of waste that has grown faster than permitted - Greenpeace now reveals that illegal dumping in St. Pölten has a nationwide system! 

0 Kommentare

According to the latest research by the renowned environmental organization Greenpeace, it all began with the privatization of the landfill site in 2019, when large quantities of landfill material were suddenly simply relocated on the site under the responsibility of a highly controversial waste recycling company from Gölsental in the district of Lilienfeld (name known to the editor), which has been operating nationwide for some time.

Investigations by activists now suggest that this could have been the beginning of a perfidious system: Waste that should have been expensively treated was instead simply moved to less protected areas or even illegally disposed of at the existing landfill site, the activists claim to have discovered. Their conclusion: the profit is enormous, but the environmental consequences are not yet foreseeable, according to a recent press release.

Ground radar on an area of 40,000 square meters
By evaluating historical aerial photographs, Greenpeace was actually able to identify four new suspected areas - clear evidence for the creation guardians that the extent of the misguided dumping is much greater than previously assumed. The NGO is therefore calling for the current search area, which has been ordered by the authorities, to be doubled to around 40,000 square meters and for the use of state-of-the-art ground penetrating radar technology to determine the extent of the deposits.

(Bild: Greenpeace)
(Bild: Greenpeace)

Pressure on the provincial government is growing
Since the closure of the landfill site in December, as reported by the "Krone", political pressure on the provincial government has been growing. "The fact that such a massive environmental crime, which we reported, could go unnoticed for years is a real scandal," criticizes Stefan Stadler from Greenpeace. Crystal-clear demand: Complete investigation and consequences for those responsible!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Mark Perry
Mark Perry
Porträt von Thomas Lauber
Thomas Lauber
