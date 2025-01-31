Landfill scandal takes on ever greater proportions

Ground radar on an area of 40,000 square meters

By evaluating historical aerial photographs, Greenpeace was actually able to identify four new suspected areas - clear evidence for the creation guardians that the extent of the misguided dumping is much greater than previously assumed. The NGO is therefore calling for the current search area, which has been ordered by the authorities, to be doubled to around 40,000 square meters and for the use of state-of-the-art ground penetrating radar technology to determine the extent of the deposits.