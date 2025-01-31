Alarm in St. Pölten
Landfill scandal takes on ever greater proportions
Uncontrolled waste dumping, massive earth movements and a mountain of waste that has grown faster than permitted - Greenpeace now reveals that illegal dumping in St. Pölten has a nationwide system!
According to the latest research by the renowned environmental organization Greenpeace, it all began with the privatization of the landfill site in 2019, when large quantities of landfill material were suddenly simply relocated on the site under the responsibility of a highly controversial waste recycling company from Gölsental in the district of Lilienfeld (name known to the editor), which has been operating nationwide for some time.
Investigations by activists now suggest that this could have been the beginning of a perfidious system: Waste that should have been expensively treated was instead simply moved to less protected areas or even illegally disposed of at the existing landfill site, the activists claim to have discovered. Their conclusion: the profit is enormous, but the environmental consequences are not yet foreseeable, according to a recent press release.
Ground radar on an area of 40,000 square meters
By evaluating historical aerial photographs, Greenpeace was actually able to identify four new suspected areas - clear evidence for the creation guardians that the extent of the misguided dumping is much greater than previously assumed. The NGO is therefore calling for the current search area, which has been ordered by the authorities, to be doubled to around 40,000 square meters and for the use of state-of-the-art ground penetrating radar technology to determine the extent of the deposits.
Pressure on the provincial government is growing
Since the closure of the landfill site in December, as reported by the "Krone", political pressure on the provincial government has been growing. "The fact that such a massive environmental crime, which we reported, could go unnoticed for years is a real scandal," criticizes Stefan Stadler from Greenpeace. Crystal-clear demand: Complete investigation and consequences for those responsible!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.