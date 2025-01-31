“This is simply irresponsible”

"While the black-blue state government is pumping millions into tunnel projects, there is a lack of the necessary funding in the social sector to secure care for children and families," complain the two Green members of the state parliament Christine Bösch-Vetter and Eva Hammerer. In a question to the responsible state councillors Barbara Schöbi-Fink and Martina Rüscher (both ÖVP), they demand an immediate explanation for the priorities that have been set and also want to know whether social-psychological care in Vorarlberg will be guaranteed in the future. The latter is in light of the fact that social institutions such as the aks association, which will have to save more than one million euros due to the cuts, are particularly affected.