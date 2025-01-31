In the previous year 10,822
VCÖ criticizes: More new SUVs in Tyrol than ever before
The Austrian Transport Club (VCÖ) presents the figures for the previous year regarding new car registrations in Tyrol. And it warns of repeat errors due to oversized vehicles.
They are relatively large, have over 110 hp and consume six liters or more per 100 kilometers. We are talking about SUVs. As the Austrian Transport Club (VCÖ) calculates, 10,822 of the 21,714 new cars registered in Tyrol last year were SUVs. "At 49.8 percent, the SUV share of new cars in Tyrol was higher than ever before," it says.
The same mistakes must not be repeated with electric cars - larger, heavier, overpowered - as were made with diesel cars.
Increasingly oversized models
Although the organization points out that "SUVs also include smaller models - so-called compact SUVs - their consumption is also higher than that of comparable conventional models". Speaking of consumption: according to the VCÖ, increasingly larger and oversized models are generally being produced. "At around six liters, the fuel consumption of new petrol and diesel cars across Austria is twice as high as that of the 3-liter car promised by manufacturers in the 1990s."
"Don't repeat the same mistakes as before"
The VCÖ also states that "three quarters of Tyrolean SUVs run entirely or partly on petrol or diesel as hybrid cars". The VCÖ calculates that the proportion of SUVs with plug-in hybrids is particularly high at 77 percent. The proportion of SUVs is also high among e-cars. The club calculates: "71 percent of newly registered e-cars were SUVs, according to Statistik Austria."
Expert Katharina Jaschinsky warns that "the same mistakes must not be repeated with electric cars - larger, heavier, overpowered - as were made with diesel cars".
