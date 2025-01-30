Half a million in damage – carjackers in jail

Cooperated with the authorities

The employee, who by his own account earned 800 euros a month, was brought to courtroom 8 in handcuffs. He must have had a part-time job, otherwise he would hardly have had so much free time for the burglaries. On the advice of his lawyer Nikolaus Mitrovits, the accused, who has a relevant criminal record in his home country, pleaded guilty in full and made a comprehensive confession. Given the large number of proven crimes, what would have been the point of denying a few? "I needed the money", the man justified his actions. "And it wasn't really difficult in most cases."