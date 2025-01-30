Vorteilswelt
Trial in Eisenstadt

Half a million in damage – carjackers in jail

Nachrichten
30.01.2025 16:00

Two 35-year-olds committed more than 100 burglaries and thefts in eastern Lower Austria and northern Burgenland within a year. They took everything that wasn't nailed down. The total loss amounts to more than half a million euros.

From June 2023 to summer 2024, the 35-year-old Slovakian and a compatriot of the same age made eastern Lower Austria and Burgenland, preferably the district of Neusiedl am See, unsafe almost on a daily basis.

Safes were broken into, cellar compartments cleared out, apartments broken into and looted. The duo also stole cars, motorcycles and bicycles, camping equipment, luxury handbags, expensive clothing and cash.

The total loss resulting from the approximately 100 crimes amounts to more than half a million euros. The mastermind, who has now been put on trial at Eisenstadt Provincial Court, is believed to be responsible for around 300,000 euros. The accomplice is already in custody.

Cooperated with the authorities
The employee, who by his own account earned 800 euros a month, was brought to courtroom 8 in handcuffs. He must have had a part-time job, otherwise he would hardly have had so much free time for the burglaries. On the advice of his lawyer Nikolaus Mitrovits, the accused, who has a relevant criminal record in his home country, pleaded guilty in full and made a comprehensive confession. Given the large number of proven crimes, what would have been the point of denying a few? "I needed the money", the man justified his actions. "And it wasn't really difficult in most cases."

Mitigating arguments
His client had cooperated with the authorities in an exemplary manner, Mitrovits said. "The court gave particular weight to his contribution to establishing the truth."

The sentence - 48 months imprisonment with a range of up to ten years - is already final.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Harald Schume
Harald Schume
