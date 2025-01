Hardly any deployments despite grandstand plinkers & booze corpses

Fans slid down steep slopes

Markus Lamb, press spokesman for the regional police directorate, also reports a manageable number of incidents. The police did have to attend a few scuffles in pubs, but fortunately these did not result in any injuries to party guests. A Norwegian was provisionally arrested after he was too outraged by the ban imposed on him. One visitor already caused a stir on the first day of the race: He simply defecated from the stands. Other fans tried to slide down steep slopes after the race - a dangerous undertaking! Although there were a few delays on departure, this also went largely without incident.