Styrian government: the honeymoon is over

It's getting serious for the new Styrian state government: today and tomorrow it will retire to Seggau Castle in southern Styria for its first retreat, and tomorrow at midday, Governor Mario Kunasek (FPÖ) and his deputy Manuela Khom (ÖVP) want to present their results. Some "lighthouses" are already known: The end of the "fine dust 100" on the highways around Graz, a partial ban on cell phones in schools, stricter rules on begging.