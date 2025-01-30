Dog law needs to be amended again

"Due to an editorial oversight, linguistic ambiguities and an incorrect reference in the new Upper Austrian dog keeping law need to be corrected," the office of the responsible animal welfare councillor Michael Lindner (SPÖ) told the "Krone" newspaper. While it is often the case with new laws that "linguistic ambiguities" are corrected, the "erroneous reference" in this case has quite serious consequences: The police are currently unable to check compliance with the leash and muzzle requirement for listed dogs. Nor can they currently check that no more than two large dogs can be kept at the same time.