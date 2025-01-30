Will it hit? Experts have their eyes on the asteroid

ESA: "No cause for alarm"

Should "2024 YR4" actually hit the Earth, it could explode in the atmosphere and cause damage with a pressure wave and heat, according to reports. It could also cause a crater with a diameter of more than one kilometer. "2024 YR4" is not a so-called "planet killer" that could wipe out life on Earth, the head of asteroid defense at ESA, Richard Moissl, was quoted as saying in the "Münchner Merkur", among others. "There is no cause for alarm," said the scientist. "We assume that it will be a close or even very close flyby of Earth."