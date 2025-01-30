"Cosmic stray"
Will it hit? Experts have their eyes on the asteroid
There was great excitement when it was announced that the asteroid "2024 YR4", discovered in December, could be on a possible collision course with Earth. The European Space Agency (ESA) has now ranked it as the number one asteroid threat and announced how likely an impact actually is.
The "Asteroid 2024 YR4" appeared in a telescope of the asteroid warning system (ATLAS) in Río Hurtado (Chile) on December 27 last year. The object is likely to have a diameter of between 40 and 100 meters - and according to calculations, it could collide with the Earth on 22 December 2032.
Impact could have serious consequences
According to ESA, an impact by an object of this size only occurs every few thousand years. Under unfavorable circumstances, such an impact could cause significant regional destruction. The ESA's calculations, which concluded the 17th European Space Conference in Brussels yesterday (Wednesday), would match those of the US space agency NASA.
The now calculated probability of currently around 1.2 percent is "one of the highest probabilities for an impact of a rock of significant size that has ever existed," wrote David Rankin from the Catalina Sky Survey telescope system on Bluesky, referring to data collected so far, which, however, only covers a tiny period of Earth's history.
Calculated probability may still change
The ESA stated that the calculated impact probability of a distant asteroid often drops to zero after further observations. The asteroid is currently around 27 million kilometers away from Earth. It is classified as a 3 on the so-called Turin Scale.
This means that it is a closer approach of a celestial body to Earth, which requires the attention of astronomers. If the probability of an impact is at least one percent, the International Asteroid Warning Network (IAWN) is activated and collects data.
ESA: "No cause for alarm"
Should "2024 YR4" actually hit the Earth, it could explode in the atmosphere and cause damage with a pressure wave and heat, according to reports. It could also cause a crater with a diameter of more than one kilometer. "2024 YR4" is not a so-called "planet killer" that could wipe out life on Earth, the head of asteroid defense at ESA, Richard Moissl, was quoted as saying in the "Münchner Merkur", among others. "There is no cause for alarm," said the scientist. "We assume that it will be a close or even very close flyby of Earth."
According to ESA, the asteroid will initially move away from the Earth in the next few months on its elongated orbit around the sun and disappear from view. It will not be observable again until 2028.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.