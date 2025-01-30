At SW Bregenz
Parallels between the present and the past
For the first time in 21 years, SW Bregenz have the chance to advance to an ÖFB Cup semi-final. And some of the legends of that time see a certain similarity between the team that was so successful back then and the current one.
When Bregenz take on WAC in the ÖFB Cup quarter-finals on Friday, the Black & Whites will have a chance they have had to wait around 21 years for. For the first time since the 2003/04 season, when they last reached an ÖFB Cup quarter-final - when they were beaten by Sturm Graz - Bregenz have the chance to reach a semi-final for the sixth time in the club's history, having last been there in 1974/75, when they also missed out on the final against Sturm.
Bregenz also made it to the last 16 in the 97/98 season, losing to SV Ried. Helmut Rottensteiner , one of the SW legends who was there back then, sees a certain parallel between the present and his active time, when he was in the Cup quarter-finals with the provincial capital. "It's very important that you have great and good cohesion. I see that in the current team and it was the same in my day. That's why they're currently successful and that's why we were successful back then," said the ex-midfielder, whose son Marco has been following in his dad's footsteps at Schwarz-Weiß since this season, "I'll also be there in Wolfsberg myself, they can play without pressure."
Heinz Fuchsbichler, former attacking player and current AKA U18 coach, also has fond memories. "It's nice to look back on the old days. Bregenz is a great club and I hope they can build on the great past."
