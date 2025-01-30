Parallels between the present and the past

Bregenz also made it to the last 16 in the 97/98 season, losing to SV Ried. Helmut Rottensteiner , one of the SW legends who was there back then, sees a certain parallel between the present and his active time, when he was in the Cup quarter-finals with the provincial capital. "It's very important that you have great and good cohesion. I see that in the current team and it was the same in my day. That's why they're currently successful and that's why we were successful back then," said the ex-midfielder, whose son Marco has been following in his dad's footsteps at Schwarz-Weiß since this season, "I'll also be there in Wolfsberg myself, they can play without pressure."